One year in the Baltimore Police Department, a dream turned nightmare | COMMENTARY

It was late in 1973 when I realized I would be finishing my college coursework a semester early. All I knew about my future was that I wanted to get to know the world better, and I wanted to serve others. I turned the last page of a novel by former Los Angeles Police Detective Joseph Wambaugh, “The Blue Knight,” and decided I would sign up. It all happened fast after that — a psychological evaluation, a military-like physical and an interview before a panel of stern detectives who wanted to know everything about my personal life. In just 14 weeks, after an intensive academy training and a background investigation, I was assigned to the Southwest District.