Patients getting stuck in state psychiatric hospitals because of coronavirus court closings | COMMENTARY

The virus has already begun to spread throughout state psychiatric hospitals. On some units, so many individuals have become sick that the hospital has halted further testing, assuming everyone sick has COVID-19, according to one of our clients and a family member of a patient at one of the hospitals. Hospital space is limited and, therefore, once a patient tests positive, rather than completely isolating the patient from all other patients, facilities quarantine all patients on the unit. Consequently, patients’ treatment is not only compromised due to limitations of services during the pandemic, but the placement puts many at risk of substantial harm.