COVID-19 reminds us that nursing homes should never be the first option | COMMENTARY

The service delivery system has learned that it’s cheaper and more humane for people to live in the community. For those already in a facility who want to leave, there are programs set up to help with that, but the process takes time. There is work being done by groups like mine to get the state to allow people to temporarily leave and stay with family or loved ones during this pandemic without losing their place on the Medicaid long-term care waiting list for services, but we haven’t yet been successful.