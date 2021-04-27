‘Dazzling diversity’ at Dundalk market | COMMENTARY

The Plaza Flea Market’s logo is a silhouetted farmer driving an Amish-style buggy. The design may seem odd for a place selling everything from mattresses to plaster trolls in Baltimore Ravens regalia, but I assure you that it is perfectly appropriate. About a fifth of the market’s indoor space is occupied by Amish vendors who come from the Harrisburg area. To enter the market’s Amish side is to enter diversity on steroids. There, dewy faced young girls in black aprons over simple dresses serve a mulligan stew of humanity with ready smiles. Want a marbled chuck roast? It’s yours. How about buckwheat pancake mix? Quince jam? Fried chicken livers? Barbecued ribs? From the heart healthy to the cardio-calamitous, all you have to do is ask. Beside a tub of homemade cottage cheese, I spied a concoction of chocolate pudding, cookie crumbles and whipped crème. Which do you think I chose?