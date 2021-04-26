Leave these children alone! Conservative lawmakers respond to youth LGBTQ issues with fear and hatred | COMMENTARY

I mean, really. Look at yourselves. If conservatism is, as you often say, a doctrine of personal liberty, a statement that the state has no business telling people what to do, how is it you’re snooping at the genitals of kids? Do you really think this is a good look for you? Do you actually believe you’ll be lauded someday for bullying children at their most vulnerable? Do you suppose this will stop trans kids from being trans kids, or induce trans adults to leave the sunlight and return to the shadows?