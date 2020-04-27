My woefully inadequate attempt at homeschooling | COMMENTARY

You see, my kids came home after school on March 12 and haven’t left since, so, along with millions of parents around the country, I have suddenly and jarringly become a home-school teacher. Our dining room table has more computers on it than NASA Mission Control and yet no one seems to be able to find a charger anywhere in the house. One kid’s schoolwork is almost entirely online, the other’s appears to be several reams worth of worksheets that I have to scan at the end of each day and email to various teachers. I’m certain I have been caught in the background of more than one synchronous video lesson fumbling with the coffee maker in a T-shirt and boxers as one or both kids wander through the house carrying whatever device they happen to be using at the moment.