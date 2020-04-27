Remembering a neighborhood jewel in Roland Park | COMMENTARY

We hired him only recently, having seen him around for years. Before that, he was someone with whom to exchange a greeting as I passed while walking the dogs. Once, as I came up the path behind our house, I said hello and he asked me if I owned a better rake than the one he was using. Mine didn’t seem much better to me, but he borrowed it. Finding it leaning against the fence at sundown, I picked it up and saw that he had repaired its loose workings.