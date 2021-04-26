Inability to make distinctions has led to toxic discourse | COMMENTARY

The wisdom extends beyond the medical. A healthy interest in something — sex, sports, politics, whatever — is usually fine or even desirable. But obsessions are dangerous. I’ve long argued that nationalism is like salt. A pinch brings out the flavors in a dish and helps combine them. Too much ruins the meal. Way too much is literally lethal. A little nationalism binds citizens to their country in healthy ways. Too much sets citizens against each other and crowds out other priorities such as individual rights, economic freedom and cultural diversity. Way too much can lead to horrible wars and oppression.