Baltimore inspector general: setting the record straight amid ‘misinformation’ | COMMENTARY

Thirty years ago, while working full time in Baltimore City and going to law school at night at the University of Baltimore, my dream was to make a difference. No one in my family had ever gone to law school, and I certainly had no contacts, as my mom was from San Juan and my dad from Saskatchewan. Regardless, I worked very hard and forged my career path with integrity and results. It has been three years since I had the honor of becoming Baltimore City Inspector General. I am proud of this office and of the fantastic staff that genuinely cares for Baltimore as much as I do.
Some may be surprised to learn the Office of the Inspector General first started in 2005 and had four inspector general’s before my selection on Jan. 29, 2018. Some of the hardest working employees represent the OIG. Our record of accountability, fairness and transparency is available for all to see. I staffed my office with highly competent individuals from diverse backgrounds. Half the office is female and the other half male, with 60% of employees being persons of color. Just three years ago, it was only 28% nonwhite. Today, the executive leadership of the office is 100% both female and minority. In three years, we completed over 110 investigations and identified waste or savings of over $6 million. OIG investigations follow the evidence in the pursuit of facts with an objective mind, without prejudice and regardless of politics. The administration then uses the results of the investigation to determine a course of action.
Recently there has been misinformation concerning the standards of inspector generals. The “Yellow Book,” which is commonly known as Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standard, is not the standard used by inspector general Investigators. To ask the Baltimore City OIG with no auditor on the staff to use that standard would be similar to asking the Orioles to use the Ravens’ playbook. As an elected member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Inspectors General, I assure you the Baltimore OIG has always followed the Principles and Standards for the Office of Inspector General set by the Association of Inspectors General, known as the “Green Book.” Many of our OIG investigators are both certified inspector general investigators and certified fraud examiners.
I believe it is important for the citizens we serve to understand how the OIG operates. This office focuses on financial waste, fraud and abuse of Baltimore City taxpayer dollars. The office investigates complaints that fall within those parameters to help promote an effective and efficient government. The office receives its complaints and tips from the citizens and employees of Baltimore City. With 42 active investigations and 48 pending investigations, we do not initiate investigations without an underlying request or complaint. Our investigations are citizen and employee driven. We credit the citizens for bringing these concerns to the forefront with their complaints to the hotline. In Fiscal Year 2017, the OIG received 72 complaints. In FY 2020, the office received over 750 complaints. We receive, we vet, we investigate, and we do it every day with integrity.
Additionally, I am proud to state that the OIG has overhauled the existing Board of Ethics program to make it more accessible to the public and government employees. Less than a year ago, the City Council unanimously voted to amend the ethics law making the inspector general the ethics director. The Board of Ethics is now online (ethics.baltimorecity.gov), and the website is up to date with access to training, financial disclosure forms (with video instructions) and published advisory opinions. Citizens can now easily follow both the OIG and Baltimore City Ethics on social media, and now citizens can subscribe to get regular updates from both groups.
I can assure the citizens of Baltimore that our constant focus is carrying out the mission of this office. We work for the people. We are proud to serve as the people’s investigator.
Isabel Mercedes Cumming (Isabel.Cumming@baltimorecity.gov) is Baltimore City inspector general.