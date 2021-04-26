Baltimore inspector general: setting the record straight amid ‘misinformation’ | COMMENTARY

Some may be surprised to learn the Office of the Inspector General first started in 2005 and had four inspector general’s before my selection on Jan. 29, 2018. Some of the hardest working employees represent the OIG. Our record of accountability, fairness and transparency is available for all to see. I staffed my office with highly competent individuals from diverse backgrounds. Half the office is female and the other half male, with 60% of employees being persons of color. Just three years ago, it was only 28% nonwhite. Today, the executive leadership of the office is 100% both female and minority. In three years, we completed over 110 investigations and identified waste or savings of over $6 million. OIG investigations follow the evidence in the pursuit of facts with an objective mind, without prejudice and regardless of politics. The administration then uses the results of the investigation to determine a course of action.