Protect a public health approach to gun violence | COMMENTARY

Until March 2, the Brooklyn Homes community had gone 116 days without a shooting — and this is in one of the biggest and one of the most violent housing projects in Baltimore. Last year, a young man’s mother brought him into the Brooklyn Safe Streets center. He was on home monitoring. Building trust helped him turn from the criminal system to a path toward graduation and employment. Now that young man brings his own friends to the Safe Streets office for help. During this current crisis, Safe Street workers continue to be out in communities as front line workers, stemming violence, distributing food, and educating communities about the need to practice social distancing.