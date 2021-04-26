Maternal and child health forms the foundation for healthy and thriving lives | COMMENTARY

In the 2019 legislative session, legislation (Senate Bill 406/House Bill 25) sponsored by Del. Brooke Lierman and Sen. Bill Ferguson established the Task Force on Maryland Maternal Child Health. The first recommendation of the task force report was to make MCH one of the three population health goals of Maryland’s Statewide Integrated Health Improvement Strategy. These goals were to establish domains of health care quality and delivery that the state could impact under our state’s unique Total Cost of Care Model, which would have the potential to make significant improvement in not just Maryland’s health care system, but in the health outcomes of Marylanders. Diabetes and opioid/substance use disorder were selected as the first two goals — leading to funding and programs.