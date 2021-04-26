‘Baltimore’s bloated police budget is bleeding the city dry’ | COMMENTARY

Enough is enough. Baltimore’s bloated police budget is bleeding the city dry and cannot be justified by any rational reading of the data. Over the last several years, Baltimore has seen a relatively stable rate of violent crime with arrest rates dropping by nearly 50% since 2014. The police department budget has continued to grow even as homicides spiked in recent years. Yet, the research shows that investments in drug treatment, mental health support, educational completion programs, preschool and summer jobs for youth and supportive interventions for families in crisis have all proven to be less expensive and more effective in making communities safer.