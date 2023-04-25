Baltimore County’s shielding of retirement records weaponizes state public information act | GUEST COMMENTARY

In a gratuitous blow to open and transparent government, the administrator of the Baltimore County Board of Appeals announced that written opinions on appeals by employees of decisions on their entitlement to benefits under the Baltimore County Employees’ Retirement System no longer will be made public. The administrator attributed the change to a tweak made to the board’s rules of procedure by the County Council a year ago.

Until Bill 12-22 was passed by the council, a board rule provided that “All records and dockets of the board shall be open to the public during normal business hours.” Bill 12-22 added “subject to limitation by the Maryland Public Information Act” to the rule.

The board’s administrator explained that, under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA), “retirement records are not open to the public.” The explanation assumes that a written opinion by the board of appeals adjudicating a dispute over the entitlement to retirement benefits is a “retirement record” protected from disclosure by Section 4-312 of the MPIA. I believe that assumption is wrong.

Prohibitions from disclosure under the MPIA are divided into “required denials for specific information” and “required denials for specific records.” It’s a distinction that makes a legal difference.

The prohibition against disclosure of a retirement record is found under the latter category. A written opinion by the board is the public record of that agency’s action in a particular case, not a retirement record. The fact that an opinion may include information about an employee’s retirement does not convert the opinion into an employee’s retirement record within the meaning of Section 4-312.

Section 4-312 prohibits disclosure of a “retirement record for an individual” without further definition. A public employee’s “personnel record” is also protected from disclosure. The Maryland Supreme Court held in Kirwan v. The Diamondback (1998) that “common sense” must be applied to determine what constitutes a personnel record, and that not every record containing an employee’s name and information about the employee is a personnel record.

Similarly, the commonly understood meaning of an individual’s retirement record is one kept for purposes of administering the individual’s retirement benefits, including the individual’s age, length of service, salary history, benefit elections and the pension amount to which an employee is entitled. There is a common-sense distinction between an individual’s retirement record and a written opinion by a quasi-judicial agency that adjudicates an administrative appeal.

The Sun reported that other county and municipal governments make such decisions public. That undoubtedly is because they recognize that the General Assembly conferred on all of us the right “to have access to information about the affairs of government and the official acts of public officials and employees.”

The General Assembly also declared that the provisions of the MPIA shall be construed in favor of allowing inspection of a public record unless an unwarranted invasion of the privacy of a person in interest would result. Inspection may be denied only if a required denial is “clearly applicable,” meaning that any doubt must be resolved in favor of disclosure. There’s no way that the board can claim with any degree of certainty that its opinion in a pension case is a retirement record for which inspection must be denied.

An independent board of appeals is a fundamental part of the checks and balances of county government, established in accordance with state law. Under that law, when a board issues a decision it “shall file an opinion that shall include a statement of the facts found and the grounds for the decision.”

Baltimore County’s board makes many important decisions interpreting various provisions of county law. It is essential that county residents have access to those decisions, which often are the best window into the internal workings (and shenanigans) of county government.

County employees and taxpayers share an interest in seeing if pension plans are being fairly and properly administered by county officials. The county charter reflects the importance attached to the openness and transparency of board proceedings, requiring that all hearings be open to the public and that the board maintain “complete public records of its proceedings.”

I’m afraid that former county administrative officer Fred Homan is correct: County officials have weaponized the MPIA, using its provisions “to hide information from the public.” I see no other reason that the board of appeals would adopt the most expansive possible view of what constitutes “a retirement record for an individual” to justify protecting their opinions from public scrutiny.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014 and lives in Catonsville. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.