Research must guide Maryland’s pandemic recovery | COMMENTARY

A key aspect of the Nevada REA program is that it gets people headed in the right direction when they file a claim for unemployment. While states often initially focus on reviewing a person’s claim and then have them come back a couple of weeks later for help with their job search, Nevada does everything all at once during a single visit. The state simplifies the process and doesn’t take a chance on people not returning for their follow-up appointment. That’s smart, because data show that the longer people are out of work, the more their earning potential decreases. And the approach is cheaper for taxpayers, too. It costs the state about $250 for every person enrolled in the program and, by moving people off unemployment insurance and into jobs, results in a net savings for the government.