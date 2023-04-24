Adult high school: Baltimore nonprofit helps those over 21 earn a diploma and a better future | GUEST COMMENTARY

Today, hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have extremely limited options for building a career and financial security because they lack a basic credential — a high school diploma, which is generally a required prerequisite for higher education, vocational training and employment.

Not having one severely inhibits a person’s ability to support a family and build financial security. For those who manage to get into the workplace without a high school diploma, options for advancement and careers are limited.

An Abell Foundation report in 2017 found that Baltimore residents without a high school diploma earned roughly a quarter less than those with one, an estimated $21,359 annually compared with $28,396.

While a number of programs offer adults the chance to earn a high school graduation credential, more is needed to give students the chance to finally succeed in coursework.

That’s why Elev8 Baltimore (www.elev8baltimore.org) launched the South Baltimore Adult High School (SBAHS), the first of its kind in the state. The institution is geared exclusively to helping adults over the age of 21 come back to school, complete their course work and obtain a diploma. We have a physical space in Cherry Hill, and our courses are offered online in partnership with Baltimore City Community College.

But we know that our students face major challenges that can impede their ability to finish courses. A key focus at SBAHS is to provide hands-on support to students — ranging from help with transportation to affordable housing. We are also focused on helping people who are returning from incarceration and often juggling a range of issues, but nevertheless committed to rebuilding their lives.

Our first graduate, Megan Hilleary, demonstrates the need for this educational alternative.

As a teenager, Hilleary dropped out of high school. A few years later, she tried to get a GED, but life got in the way, and none of the for-profit training programs she entered gave her the support she needed.

At the age of 34, Hilleary was ready to recommit to finishing high school and going to college. She researched options, learned about the SBAHS free program and enrolled. She embraced the program and finished the seven classes she needed. The school gave her support improving her writing skills, and the online classes fit her busy schedule as a mother of three. It was, she says, the right program at the right time for her.

Now, she is taking classes at Montgomery College. Her plan is to earn an associate degree and then a bachelor’s, with the goal of opening a day care center to help other working parents.

Other SBAHS students share Hilleary’s determination to get a high school diploma, and they demonstrate incredible resilience as they juggle family issues and work, while also focusing on finishing high school courses. Our school philosophy is to stand with them and provide the support they need when challenges arise.

The need for these kinds of adult high schools can be seen throughout the state of Maryland. Roughly 10% of Maryland adults over the age of 25 — hundreds of thousands of Marylanders — lack a high school diploma. In Baltimore, an estimated 81,000 adults over the age of 18 lacked a high school diploma in 2017, according to the Abell report. If we can help more of this population gain a high school credential and move into good jobs, we will all benefit economically.

That will require more investments in adult education. SBAHS relies on some state funding but also must raise funds from other sources. More adult high schools are needed, and we urge state leaders to consider the key role we are beginning to play in giving Marylanders a fresh start in their education and job paths.

Gov. Wes Moore has a mantra about leaving no one behind. We, too, share that commitment to work with every Marylander who is committed to finally finishing high school and building a clearer path toward a productive life.

Alexandria Warrick-Adams (aadams@elev8baltimore.org) is executive director of Elev8 Baltimore, which administers South Baltimore Adult High School.