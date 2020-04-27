Infectious disease expert: Expanded stay-at-home orders could be risking people’s lives | COMMENTARY

And then there are the psycho-social effects of stay-at-home policies. U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% in the week ending March 21st, compared to the same period last year, according to Nielsen. Online alcohol sales soared by 243%. And while the virus may not take as many young lives, the shutdowns are taking the life out of this group. Over 65% of Britons between the ages of 18 and 34 find it hard to remain upbeat these days, one study found.