Baltimore should close some streets for walking, biking during pandemic | COMMENTARY

Are speeding drivers a real problem? It may be hard to believe when so many people are following stay-at-home orders. Traffic in cities across the country has declined by 40% to 60% over the past month. Crashes have declined too, but not by much — and the cars that remain are moving faster. In Baltimore, drivers received 25% more speed camera citations during the two weeks between city schools closing in mid-March and early April than they had during the same two weeks last year, according to an analysis we did of Open Baltimore data. Speeding makes crashes both more likely for drivers and more deadly for any person they might hit.