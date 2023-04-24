New Maryland probation law promotes equal justice for veterans and noncitizens | GUEST COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign House Bill 193/Senate Bill 211 into law. This bipartisan bill, sponsored by Sen. Chris West and Del. David Moon, will amend the Probation Before Judgment (“PBJ”) statute so that it no longer triggers unintended adverse consequences, like loss of federal employment or legal immigration status. The bill enjoyed a broad base of support, including from Attorney General Anthony Brown, the Maryland State’s Attorney Association, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Maryland State Bar Association and retired judges.

The Maryland General Assembly long recognized that there are situations where “the best interest of the person and welfare of the state” dictate an outcome in a criminal matter that is not a conviction, for example when the individual is a first-time offender, the crime is nonviolent, and/or the conviction would generate consequences that are disproportionate to the situation that gave rise to the charges. So, the General Assembly, in 1975, codified a disposition that is not a conviction under Maryland law — ”probation before judgment” — whereby a court has the authority to strike the conviction and impose probation before judgment instead. Maryland’s highest court agreed “that a grant of probation before judgment, unless subsequently altered by a violation of that probation, should have the effect of wiping the criminal slate clean.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, because of how a Maryland PBJ is entered, it is deemed a conviction by federal law and policy. Veterans have lost security clearances that their jobs depended upon because of a PBJ. Lawful permanent residents, many of whom served in the military, were placed in deportation proceedings or prevented from naturalizing because of a PBJ. Other noncitizens lawfully present in the U.S. — including international students, scientists or doctors on professional visas, and DACA holders — have faced mandatory detention, loss of status, and/or deportation because of a PBJ. Immigration judges lamented that their hands were often tied by federal law, which required them to treat a PBJ as a conviction, resulting in unjust and inconsistent outcomes for people in their courtrooms.

Black and brown people have been disproportionately harmed by Maryland’s PBJ. There is a long history — especially for Black and brown noncitizens — of being over-policed, prosecuted and then deported for even minor criminal contacts. The criminal justice system has acted, for years, as a direct funnel to the immigration system. Black and brown immigrants are more likely to have encounters with law enforcement, and then end up charged and prosecuted for crimes that lead to deportation. Therefore, Black and brown immigrants are more likely to be deported because of the prevalence of racial profiling and discriminatory policing in the United States.

Advertisement

While in custody, Black immigrants often face worse treatment by immigration authorities and can be more likely to lose their legal cases for immigration relief. Hopes that conditions for Black immigrants would improve under the Biden administration quickly faded as horrifying images of border agents harassing Haitian migrants at the United States-Mexico border flooded the media. These and other examples of institutional racism pervade our immigration system under the administrations of Democrats and Republicans alike.

H.B. 193/S.B. 211 will prevent these sorts of injustices, including the needless, cruel detention and deportation of Black and brown people over minor criminal contacts.

In addition, the bill both simplifies and guarantees the accuracy of the immigration advice under Padilla v. Kentucky, a Supreme Court case that held that the Sixth Amendment Right to Effective Assistance of Counsel requires criminal defense attorneys to provide accurate legal advice concerning the immigration consequences of criminal convictions. The bill will also support finality of judgments by reducing petitions challenging the constitutionality of PBJs that cause unintended consequences. Educating stakeholders about the new procedure will be vital to its full and effective implementation and use.

We applaud the Maryland General Assembly for passing this legislation to amend the PBJ statute so that it includes a process for entering a PBJ that does not trigger adverse federal and/or immigration consequences. Unlike the original PBJ, the state attorney’s consent is required before a court could grant this new PBJ, and we trust that Maryland state’s attorneys will ensure that this PBJ works to keep Maryland families together, supports our veteran community and preserves the economic vitality of our state.

Gabriela Q. Kahrl (gkahrl@law.umaryland.edu) is the co-director of the Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.