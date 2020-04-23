Normally passive conservatives are protesting loudly over coronavirus shutdowns | COMMENTARY

Last week, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order, which, according to Bridge, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization, permits “kayaking, boating, sailing or canoeing, but not in a motorized pontoon boat or anything that would require a trip to the gas station.” People can “mow their own lawn, but not hire someone to do it.” Michiganders can “travel to care for an elderly relative, but not visit friends or go to second homes.” They can also “go for a walk, but not go golfing.”