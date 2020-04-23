NAACP Legal Defense Fund: Spy plane planned for Baltimore is unconstitutional | COMMENTARY

Amid Baltimore’s history of unlawful and racially discriminatory policing practices, the new aerial surveillance program will likely serve to further erode trust between communities of color and the police department. Although the agreement between the police department and PSS indicates that the company will employ independent evaluators to consider any disparate racial impacts of the program, the timing of this analysis is unclear. Given Baltimore’s history of racially discriminatory policing, such an analysis should have occurred before approval of this surveillance program. Indeed, DOJ ought to require a racial impact analysis before a single plane is allowed to fly to ensure that the program will not violate the provisions of the consent decree.