NAACP Legal Defense Fund: Spy plane planned for Baltimore is unconstitutional | COMMENTARY

Five years ago this month, the strained relationship between Baltimore residents and the city’s police department reached a breaking point following the in-custody death of Freddie Gray. At the time of Mr. Gray’s death, then Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts was aware of officers’ use of excessive force, and had invited the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services to conduct a review of the department’s practices.
While this federal review was underway, Freddie Gray’s death marked the fifth reported in-custody death in three years, and the frustration of black residents in communities most affected by the city’s policing practices boiled over. Prolonged protests and demands for reforms resulted in modest policy changes at the state and local levels, including a federal civil rights investigation of the Baltimore Police Department, which found a pattern or practice of racially discriminatory and other unlawful policing practices. The city is now in the third year of implementing a consent decree between the justice department and city officials to address these violations.
But instead of focusing on implementing the challenging requirements of this agreement, and ensuring that the reforms of the consent decree are not dislodged by police conduct during emergency practices compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, this month city officials approved a contract between the police department and Persistent Surveillance Systems (PSS) to operate an untested aerial surveillance pilot program that would allow three privately-owned planes to fly over 90% of the city and gather footage of the movements of all city residents in a supposed bid to reduce violent crime.
Officials made this decision despite numerous concerns and questions raised about the efficacy and constitutionality of the program by Baltimore residents and my own organization, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Within days of the police department receiving the green light to operate the program, the effort has been delayed by a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Maryland that raises some of the same concerns. As we await the outcome of the suit, Baltimore officials would be well advised to abandon this questionable program and continue to focus on adopting nondiscriminatory policing practices in compliance with the consent decree.
This is not Baltimore residents’ first run in with problematic surveillance operations by law enforcement. As residents mourned the police-involved death of Freddie Gray through public protests, the FBI secretly flew planes over the city at the request of Baltimore City officials — reportedly to preserve public safety. In 2016, even as the DOJ investigated the Baltimore Police Department for civil rights violations, the police department allowed PSS to secretly fly planes over the city, a surveillance scheme that ended abruptly after elected officials and city residents cried foul.
Yet, instead of learning lessons from these two highly controversial aerial surveillance efforts, city officials now plan to use private foundation funding to contract with PSS to pilot another aerial surveillance program with the goal of solving crimes — a strategy that Baltimore’s Police Commissioner has acknowledged may not work. In fact, the city’s aerial surveillance program is the first of its kind in the country and, if it begins, Baltimore’s residents, predominantly black, will effectively become subjects in a dubious crime-fighting experiment that may infringe on their right to privacy and place them at even further risk for racially-biased policing.
Baltimore’s aerial surveillance program also raises serious constitutional questions, as city officials have provided almost no assurance that the planes will be deployed in a nondiscriminatory way that avoids disproportionately and unfairly targeting communities of color for surveillance. Indeed, in its 2016 investigative report, the DOJ expressly found that the police department’s “targeted policing of certain Baltimore neighborhoods” ultimately “harms African American residents,” eroding trust and resulting in unconstitutional stops and arrests. The addition of aerial surveillance to the policing of Baltimore’s neighborhoods is a monumental step that may rapidly undo even the modest progress that has been made under the consent decree and further exacerbate ongoing problems.
Amid Baltimore’s history of unlawful and racially discriminatory policing practices, the new aerial surveillance program will likely serve to further erode trust between communities of color and the police department. Although the agreement between the police department and PSS indicates that the company will employ independent evaluators to consider any disparate racial impacts of the program, the timing of this analysis is unclear. Given Baltimore’s history of racially discriminatory policing, such an analysis should have occurred before approval of this surveillance program. Indeed, DOJ ought to require a racial impact analysis before a single plane is allowed to fly to ensure that the program will not violate the provisions of the consent decree.
In sum, the aerial surveillance plane pilot program is an unproven crime reduction strategy that may also violate the constitutional rights of Baltimore residents — and will surely do little to improve trust between the police department and the community. City officials should abandon the program and identify proven public safety strategies that will work to reduce crime and improve community-police relations — especially given the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ending the program would demonstrate to residents that city officials are serious about enacting comprehensive, systemic policing reforms as required by the federal consent decree. Implementing what many residents refer to as a “spy plane” program sends the exact opposite message.
Monique Dixon (MDixon@naacpldf.org) is the director of state advocacy and senior counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and a Baltimore City resident.