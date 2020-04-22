Social Security Administration needs to make telework a priority even after coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Certainly, we don’t expect the agency to allow its employees to work from home indefinitely. There’s already been plenty of discussion on how we begin to reopen parts of the economy, go back to work and find our way back to normal. The simple fact is that we cannot go back to things as they were. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, we don’t have nearly enough resources to test everyone who might have COVID-19, contact trace those who may have infected others or isolate outbreaks. To reopen over 1,000 Social Security field offices, which experience high foot traffic as hundreds of people visit each week for face-to-face appointments with employees, would be to put the public health of our seniors who rely on Social Security at risk.