There is no vaccine for the opioid epidemic | COMMENTARY

The same kind of results are possible by applying similar efforts to the opioid crisis. Truth Initiative has already begun this work in test markets with “The Truth About Opioids” campaign, targeting young people who are especially vulnerable to misunderstanding the risks associated with opioids. We documented shifts in young people’s knowledge and attitudes about the dangers of using opioids other than prescribed. We saw a 36% increase in those who strongly agreed that anyone can become addicted to prescription opioids. After seeing the ads, young people were 600% more likely to seek out information on the opioid epidemic and the campaign’s tagline “know the truth.” These are promising results, but this kind of work needs to happen on a much larger scale.