USM system playing its part in battle against coronavirus | COMMENTARY

The system’s institutions graduate 4,000 health sciences students every year. Among our alumni are tens of thousands of health professionals working around the clock to provide critical care to Maryland citizens. The system’s virologists, epidemiologists and public health experts are guiding our understanding of COVID-19 and its impacts, and shaping Maryland’s science-based policy response. Our social workers and community health workers are in neighborhoods and towns across the state, serving people who are acutely in need and linking them with care and counseling. Our faculty and staff are connecting with vulnerable populations at a time when social isolation threatens physical and emotional harm.