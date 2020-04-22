Maryland businesses will need more than a federal stimulus to recover from coronavirus pandemic | COMMENTARY

What the stimulus package will do for Maryland households and businesses is provide a cushion to help soften the economic blow and buy some time as we slowly work to revive our economy. A return to what we once considered normal is not going to happen right away. In fact, we may not ever get back to that normal and instead we’ll be navigating a new normal. And for the most vulnerable individuals, small businesses and nonprofits in our state, the support the stimulus package offers will not provide enough resources and protection.