Want to improve transparency in Baltimore? Embrace ‘participatory budgeting’ | COMMENTARY

Baltimore City has spent many years cast in a shadow from officials abusing the public’s trust. Participatory budgeting can be one step toward mending the relationship between the Baltimore City government and Baltimore residents. In New York’s model, the process has been remarkably inclusive, ensuring that voices from every diverse experience in the community are heard and considered when voting for the proposals for the city’s budget. According to one analysis: More than half of the PB voters identified as people of color; 10% of them were under the age of 18; a third had an annual household income of $25,000 or less; a quarter were foreign born and 10% non-citizens, and more than 60% identified as female. Many (25%) had faced barriers to voting at the ballot box.