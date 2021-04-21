Mad queen of the Anglo-Saxons abdicates her throne | COMMENTARY

And normally, they wouldn’t need to know it. Outside of a few Whiggish historians, nobody really cares, because our institutions aren’t “Anglo-Saxon,” they’re Anglo-American. Besides, our Anglo-American inheritance owes far more to France (James Madison cribbed a lot of our Constitution’s structure from Montesquieu), the great commercial Republic of Holland, and the ancient Greeks and Romans than to King Canute or Alfred the Great.