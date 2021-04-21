Transforming Baltimore County into a ‘statewide leader in renewable energy’ | COMMENTARY

In just over two years, Baltimore County is now on track to exceed its 2022 renewable energy goal. We accomplished this feat by launching the county’s first large-scale renewable energy projects: an innovative landfill gas-to-energy system that captures methane gas produced by the county’s Eastern Sanitary Landfill to provide energy directly to the utility grid, and a partnership with a national leader in solar production to place panels on unproductive closed landfills. We are proud about the ways in which these projects are making us more environmentally sustainable, but they are also making us more fiscally sustainable. The county’s landfill gas-to-energy project is projected to save county taxpayers $285,000 this fiscal year, and a new solar agreement we soon will announce is expected to save residents millions of dollars over the next 25 years.