Arts are essential and deserve government support | COMMENTARY

Before COVID-19, Baltimore’s moment was the 2015 uprising after the death of Freddie Gray. When it seemed that nothing else could bring the city back, the arts, in the form of Light City, brought people together and gave them hope that Baltimore was going to be OK. Across the country and right here in Baltimore we are facing disasters that are socially similar to the uprising and as economically challenging as Seattle’s Boeing layoff. What helped to save us then and what will save us now is how we position ourselves for a comeback, and a key component is the arts.