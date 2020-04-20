Prematurely reopening Maryland’s economy puts the public and health care workers at risk | COMMENTARY

We are all making tremendous sacrifice to slow the spread of this virus, prevent the death of as many people as possible and return our economy to normal. Those that are protesting to persuade Gov. Hogan to prematurely reopen Maryland do so at the peril of those that would otherwise avoid being sick. The protesters’ demands also put at risk the health and safety of heroes like my mom and health care professionals around the state that are on the front lines of this crisis and who go to work every day and expose themselves by taking care of those that have fallen sick in an attempt to save their lives.