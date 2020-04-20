The sexual assault claim against Joe Biden | COMMENTARY

Consider that this fall, for surely the first time in history, both candidates for president will be men alleged to have committed sexual assault. Mr. Biden has been accused by one woman. Mr. Trump stands accused by about a dozen who say he groped their breasts and backsides and kissed them without permission. One says he raped her. In a notorious video, Mr. Trump bragged of sexually assaulting women. “When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he said.