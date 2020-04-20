Small businesses get left out of federal aid | COMMENTARY

As a loyal Bank of America customer since starting my company 30 years ago, I relied on their depository services — checking and savings — for my business accounts. For the more than 10 days leading up to the opening of Bank of America’s portal for PPP applications, I was repeatedly assured that my documents were in order and that my firm qualified for the loan program. Then, on April 3, when I submitted my application, I received an automated response that I did not qualify because I did not have a loan or a credit card with Bank of America. I couldn’t imagine that that was correct. But after several email exchanges with a representative of the bank, I was told that new restrictions had been applied that morning and that no exceptions would be made. They suggested I go elsewhere.