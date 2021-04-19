Baltimore state’s attorney: A year ago, I stopped prosecuting low level offenses. Here’s why - and what happened | COMMENTARY

Our country has learned that it is easier to start a war than to end one. We must be clear that not prosecuting drug users will not end the drug war. We need to revisit the harsh sentences that permeated the drug war. We need to support harm reduction approaches such as safe consumption spaces. And, as more jurisdictions dust down the drug war playbook and try to incarcerate their way out of the country’s fentanyl problem, we must be ever-vigilant against backsliding. The drug war was not started in one day, and it will not be undone by one policy, but for now, our city appears to be moving in the right direction.