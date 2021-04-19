Biden citing the wrong reasons for Afghanistan withdrawal | COMMENTARY

Before you take this analogy and go where I do not intend, I’m not saying we should be the “world’s policeman.” We’re not and can’t be. Indeed, terrible things are happening right now in all sorts of places — Myanmar, Tibet, Hong Kong, Ukraine, parts of Africa, etc. — and we’re not sending in our globalist gendarmerie to stop it. But we are in Afghanistan, not to police the world, or even Afghanistan. We’re there to ensure that the Taliban doesn’t take over the country and make it a safe haven for terrorism again.