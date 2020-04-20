Make it easier for academic research labs to test for coronavirus | COMMENTARY

South Korea’s government allowed laboratories to start designing their own test before any authorization was given and shared information on testing methods so that they would be able to develop their in-house testing faster. To ensure their reliability, the labs performed the assay in patients previously probed by the government and the results were cross-checked. Because of these regulations, recent data from mid-March showed that South Korea tested more than 5,000 people per million, successfully reducing the number of positive cases in the country. In comparison, the U.S. was testing around 125 individuals per million people. Some regulations for labs have since become less restrictive, but more could be done.