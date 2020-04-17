Americans aren’t panicking over coronavirus; they are acting responsibly | COMMENTARY

That phrase comes from historian Richard Hofstadter, and Mr. Bennett mangles its meaning. The “paranoid style” in Hofstadter’s telling is the populist tendency to see elites treasonously conspiring against the common good. Mr. Bennett doesn’t ascribe sinister motives to public health “experts” — the scare quotes are his — but his insistence that they aren’t to be trusted lends aid and comfort to the kind of conspiracy-mongering Mr. Hofstadter had in mind. Indeed, Mr. Bennett’s odd refusal to place any blame on Donald Trump for the policies of his administration only fuels the idea that the president is being misled by sinister forces — something one hears constantly from certain quarters of the right.