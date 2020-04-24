Wes Moore: Five years after the unrest caused by Freddie Gray’s death, much is still the same | COMMENTARY

Five years after Freddie Gray’s death, five years after the unheard souls filled our streets and our news cycles, how much has changed? I wish I had something to tout. That we would have ended the man-induced horrors of having children and families living with lead piping and paint. But we still endure the unheard screams and castigated fate from a toxin that we have known about for generations. I wish I could celebrate that the city, with the assistance of the state, had prioritized transportation assets connecting our most undervalued areas with job assets. Connecting opportunity with ambition. I wish I could say we were intentional about addressing our history and pain with a truth, trauma, and reconciliation process where we could acknowledge the damage caused, its lingering impacts, and decide how to move forward.