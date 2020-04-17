What does Trump stand for? Depends on the day. | COMMENTARY

One of the most vexing things for both fans and foes of President Trump is that he has a gift for being neither the hero nor the villain people like to cast him as. In 2016, when Mr. Trump refused to answer a question about whether he would accept an election defeat, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “The words that you heard from Donald Trump are what you’d expect from a Third World dictator, what you’d expect from a military leader about to attempt a coup in a foreign country, not from an American presidential candidate.”