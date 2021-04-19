The case for legalizing online poker in Maryland | COMMENTARY

The question is not whether online poker can be played with integrity. The experiences of six states and numerous countries proves the excesses that caused Black Friday can be restrained. With the legalization of sports betting, Maryland has now added another form of gambling where the outcomes are entirely out of the control of those who participate. Poker, in contrast, allows players to participate in the game, to take some control of the outcome. As with sports betting, online poker would bring additional revenue to the state. Maryland should join its neighbors and lift the ban on online poker.