Remembering my brother Freddie Gray on the fifth anniversary of his death | COMMENTARY

Freddie is dead not because he was doing something illegal or because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time — he was at home in his neighborhood. Freddie is dead because he feared the police and that fear led to a confrontation that took his life and broke up our family. Freddie’s passing will always hurt and will never make sense to those of us who loved him. If there is to be a legacy, let it be that Baltimore is moving closer to a point where the police and the community become partners and not enemies. We are not there yet.