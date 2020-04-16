Johns Hopkins graduate: Sad about missing commencement, but not my future | COMMENTARY

It is even harder to accept the full picture of this pandemic — one with consequences far more debilitating than we might realize or face ourselves. For so many college students, the disruption of the semester means exacerbated food and housing insecurity. It means continuing classes online, which can be impractical for students who lack consistent and stable internet access, who may not have computers at home that they can use, who must contend with all these stresses and more. In direct and indirect ways, COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our college experiences — for some, more starkly than others.