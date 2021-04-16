Forget FDR and LBJ; meet JRB, Biden is the progressive president of our times | COMMENTARY

FDR and LBJ did what they had to do in their time to dislodge the federal government and the majority of the country from a mentality that favored the power of the private sector over the federal government. If Joe Biden is to become JRB, he must revive democracy in America not solely with laws that constrain the private sector or with a massive legislative agenda, but with a federal government that itself is restructured so that it creatively leverages resources to solve complex cross-departmental problems.