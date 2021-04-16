Why I share my story of sexual assault | COMMENTARY

I continue to share my story because not only is it cathartic, in doing so, I signal to other survivors sharing is more than acceptable — it is encouraged. Only once survivors feel free to share their stories will reporting increase, stigma diminish and the shame surrounding survivors of sexual assault transcend to healing. I implore you to support the survivors in your life. If you are a survivor, I urge you to consider reporting or sharing your story with a trusted party if you are able. Let us transmute one of the worst experiences of our lives into a force that has the potential to better us all.