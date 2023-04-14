Maryland’s public defender: The good, the bad and the ugly truths in the 2023 legislative session | GUEST COMMENTARY

With the 2023 legislative session behind us, we celebrate the good, analyze the bad and confront the ugly truths of the last 90 days. Marylanders deserve to understand what occurred and whether it advances justice. The Office of the Public Defender (OPD) ensures that Maryland’s legal systems are constitutionally sound, evidence-based and racially just. When any one element is missing, communities are unsafe and vulnerable populations are adversely impacted. OPD possesses in-depth understanding and keen perspectives of police, courts, and community. It is through this lens that I provide insight into the 2023 legislative session.

Throughout this legislative session, OPD channeled its expertise into four areas:

Decriminalizing offenses that pose no significant public safety risk, but disproportionately target marginalized communities; Ending inhumane incarceration conditions; Ensuring children — especially Black and Brown children — receive age-appropriate treatment in the legal system; and Securing additional OPD funding to remain equipped to combat the goliath of prosecution resources.

I begin with good news. In keeping with Maryland’s 2022 referendum legalizing recreational cannabis use, odor alone will no longer justify police stops or searches, and lawful cannabis use may not be the basis for a child neglect claim.

After years of advocacy, House Bill 193 passed, which ensures that a probation before judgment will not be improperly categorized as a conviction even for immigration purposes. Additionally, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 290, which grants the Attorney General’s Office prosecutorial authority in police-involved deaths. Although OPD is generally not a proponent of expanding prosecution, we stand firm on police accountability and the independent and fair application of the law.

Unabashedly, I highlight the tremendous good in increased OPD funding. The additional staff positions, allocated in the state budget, are an important first step in supporting OPD’s critical work. My lawyers, social workers and core staff are true heroes. Despite unscrupulous police, tremendous workloads and overzealous prosecutors, we work valiantly to protect the constitutional rights of marginalized individuals throughout Maryland. Expanding police technology, growing case numbers and courtrooms to cover, and increasing penalties requires additional investments in OPD to balance the scales of justice. Sustaining OPD’s superior legal representation is critical to the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Now for the bad: Lawmakers failed — for the 13th time — to pass the Youth Equity and Safety (YES) Act of 2023 ending the automatic charging of children under 18 as adults, a racially biased practice that research has repeatedly shown decreases public safety. Maryland is second to Alabama in the percentage of children automatically charged in adult court. Children charged as adults are more likely to suffer abuse and isolation instead of receiving rehabilitative care and resources to reduce recidivism.

Look no further than the Baltimore County Detention Center (BCDC) to see the horrific conditions in which children are held. At BCDC, children charged and held as adults are locked in rodent-infested cells for 23 hours a day, not permitted outside, and denied educational and rehabilitative services as constitutionally required and federally mandated. This only serves to exacerbate the circumstances that led to the child’s arrest in the first place.

The YES Act provided a remedy that would align Maryland with verified science, reduce racial disparities and jump-start mental health services by placing the child in a youth facility pending trial. The YES Act was an immense opportunity to provide care not simply cages. Maryland legislators failed our children when they failed to pass this act.

Another ugly truth is that Maryland lawmakers continue to turn to strategies that promote longer prison terms as a proxy for public safety. It is a tradition that blatantly disregards the historical and continuing impact of inequitable law enforcement practices in Black and brown communities. Have the monsters of the Baltimore City Gun Trace Task Force taught us nothing? Lawmakers introduced scores of gun bills, but none addressed the underlying causes of crime or violence in the community. Maryland’s retributive mass incarceration policies continually leave communities destabilized, schools lacking in prevention programs, and individuals devoid of mental health resources or economic opportunities.

The 2023 session has ended, and there is much work to do. OPD steadfastly amplifies the voices of low-income people and marginalized communities, and zealously defends the constitutional rights of all Marylanders. We are recharged by the good, dedicated to pushing harder against the bad and determined to remove the stains of the ugly. OPD’s fight for justice, fairness, and dignity for all continues.

Natasha Dartigue (Natasha.dartigue@maryland.gov) is public defender for Maryland.