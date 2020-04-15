Voting during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

For the June 2 primary election, which includes presidential, mayoral, city council and other local races, the hope is that most people will mail in a ballot to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Maryland Board of Elections has also created alternatives. Each jurisdiction will establish at least one location for voters to cast their ballot in person on election day. These “vote centers” are for anyone, but will allow those who need special accommodations, like ballot marking devices, to vote while practicing appropriate social distancing measures.