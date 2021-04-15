The basic deal between corporate America and the GOP is still alive | COMMENTARY

Then came the GOP’s recent wave of restrictive state voting laws, premised on the same big lie. Georgia’s are among the most egregious. The chief executive of Coca-Cola, headquartered in the Peach State, calls those laws “wrong” and “a step backward.” The CEO of Delta Air Lines, Georgia’s largest employer, says they’re “unacceptable.” Major League Baseball decided to relocate its annual All-Star Game away from the home of the Atlanta Braves.