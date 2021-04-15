Security deposit insurance isn’t the kind of housing support Baltimore renters need | COMMENTARY

We recognize that relying on traditional security deposits is costly and may be difficult for tenants to afford, but they provide some protections the Rhino product does not. If there’s a dispute, the tenant has the right to sue the landlord under Maryland law. By purchasing the Rhino product, should a dispute arise with Rhino or the insurance company, the tenant has agreed to be bound by mandatory arbitration, effectively waiving their right to a jury trial. A January 2020 Consumer Reports’ article states mandatory arbitration also means there is less need for a company to present evidence, and it does not have to follow legal precedent. Not surprisingly, research shows that, through arbitration, a business almost always prevails over the consumer.