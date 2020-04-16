Giving birth during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

In the middle of the night on St. Patrick’s Day, I gave birth to our daughter, Camille Soraya Felix. She was delivered via an unplanned cesarean section, so we had to stay at the hospital for a week, which was longer than anticipated. Between tending to the baby and my recovery, we watched around the clock coverage about the spread of the coronavirus. This only deepened my worries about what awaited us at home and how we could protect our newborn. I was in a fragile emotional state, so we turned off the news. Thankfully, Lifetime was airing a marathon of “The King of Queens.” It felt good to laugh for once.