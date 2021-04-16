Thank my cousin and the KKK Act of 1871 for federal lawsuit targeting Trump | COMMENTARY

In the presidential carriage that day, George emphasized to the president the importance of Congress enacting what would become the KKK Act of 1871. At the time, Grant was being widely criticized in both the South and the North for continued interventions by the federal government to protect Black voters and their white supporters. Boutwell would recall the president saying how “the public mind is already disturbed by the charge that I am exercising despotic powers in the South.” It was a sentiment that future presidents Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy would share when they employed federal marshals and troops to enforce school integration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957 and Oxford, Mississippi, in 1962.