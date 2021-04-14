Emergent BioSolutions CEO: ‘Confrontational’ coverage of vaccine maker puts a target on ‘people doing good’ | COMMENTARY

Then it was questioned why our company lobbies the government. Putting aside that our participation in the conversation was no different from nearly every other company in America, the more important question is whether you, the American public, think that America was adequately prepared for public health threats like COVID-19. If your answer is no, then you’re on the same side we’re on. We lobby the government about helping the country prepare for events that only a small group of public health experts are thinking about. We don’t favor a party or administration. We try to educate both equally, and we’ve worked extremely well with both sides.