Don’t forget the postal workers during coronavirus pandemic | COMMENTARY

For most of us, it’s not a question of if we will contract it, but when. And yet in some instances employees are sharing their experiences and reporting the post office is not providing the safety measures necessary to keep its employees, and therefore all Baltimoreans, safe. As more and more postal workers fall ill and rightfully prioritize their safety, staffing could be impacted, which could lead to a disruption in service and slower deliveries of our essential goods (like medicines and checks). It’s a snowball effect. And the only way to stop it is for everyone to put pressure on the post office and your legislators to ensure that postal workers’ safety, health and financial security are prioritized.